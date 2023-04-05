Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $107,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Insider Activity

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

