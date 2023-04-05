Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 280,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

