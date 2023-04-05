Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 343.49%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

