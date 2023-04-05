Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GIS opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

