Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

