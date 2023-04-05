Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,671 shares of company stock worth $22,374,833 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

