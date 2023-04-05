Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,208,000 after acquiring an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,472,000 after acquiring an additional 366,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

