Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $97.87.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.