Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,751 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,788. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

