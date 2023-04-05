Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $28.29 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,291,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $459.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.72 and its 200 day moving average is $392.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

