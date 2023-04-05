Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Holdings Raised by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OHI opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

