Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.
Reading International Trading Up 1.3 %
RDI stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
