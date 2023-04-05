Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.

Reading International Trading Up 1.3 %

RDI stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

