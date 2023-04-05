WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after purchasing an additional 343,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

STZ opened at $218.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 623.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

