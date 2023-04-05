Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $366.80 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.03.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

