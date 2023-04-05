Lake Street Financial LLC Has $795,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $77.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

