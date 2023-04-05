Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.4 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.