Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $88.74 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $88,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

V stock opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.75 and its 200-day moving average is $210.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

