ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 154,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,345,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 67,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 416,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,537,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 357,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

