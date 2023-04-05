Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.