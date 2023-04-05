Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

