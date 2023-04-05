AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

NYSE AMT opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.