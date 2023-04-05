Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.45. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.