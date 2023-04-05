Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

