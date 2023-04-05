Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,865 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

