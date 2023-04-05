Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.