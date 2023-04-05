Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.48 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

