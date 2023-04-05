Clarius Group LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

