Kowal Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

HSY stock opened at $258.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $258.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

