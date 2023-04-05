Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MU opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $78.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

