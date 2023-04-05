Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,198 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

