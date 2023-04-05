Clarius Group LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ASML by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ASML by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $668.68 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.51. The company has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.