Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 741.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 54,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.10.

Insider Activity

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

