The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.