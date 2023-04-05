MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.02. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

