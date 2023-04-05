Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

