SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

