Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $214.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.22. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

