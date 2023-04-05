Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,840 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $439.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $506.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.68.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

