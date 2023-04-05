UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.