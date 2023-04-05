BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $659.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $691.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

