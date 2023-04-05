MGO One Seven LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

About Enbridge

Enbridge stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

