MGO One Seven LLC Sells 675 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

