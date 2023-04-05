Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 624 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

