Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 70,581 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,581 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

