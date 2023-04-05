iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.