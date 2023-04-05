Fifth Third Bancorp Has $18.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,757,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $227.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.41 and its 200-day moving average is $185.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

