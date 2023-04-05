Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

