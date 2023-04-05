Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,112 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

NYSE PLD opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

