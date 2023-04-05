Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 30,656 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Target were worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

