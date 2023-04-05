American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

